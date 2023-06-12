The Dollar declined against most currencies during the week ended June 9 as renewed hopes of a pause by the Fed sent the Dollar scurrying for cover. The Dollar depreciated against the euro, the British pound, the Australian Dollar as well as the Japanese Yen.
