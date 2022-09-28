After rising to a new two-decade high in the Asian session, the U.S. dollar retreated on Wednesday, after the Bank of England decided to intervene in the bond market by purchasing long-dated U.K. government bonds to address dysfunction in the gilt market.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- Dollar Retreats After Hitting Fresh 2-decade High - September 28, 2022
- U.S. Pending Home Sales Slump More Than Expected In August - September 28, 2022
- Bank Of England Intervenes In Bond Market To Restore Stability - September 28, 2022