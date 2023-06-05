After staying firm during the Asian and European sessions, the U.S. dollar drifted lower against its major rivals in the New York session on Monday, after a report showed a slowdown in the pace of the nation’s service sector growth in May.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- Dollar Retreats After Service Sector Data - June 5, 2023
- U.S. Service Sector Growth Slows More Than Expected In May - June 5, 2023
- U.S. Factory Orders Climb Slightly Less Than Expected In April - June 5, 2023