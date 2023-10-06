The U.S. dollar climbed higher Friday morning after data showed employment in the U.S. surged by much more than expected in the month of September. However, the currency retreated quickly and turned in a mixed performance against its major counterparts.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- Dollar Retreats, Loses Ground Against Major Counterparts - October 6, 2023
- U.S. Employment Jumps By 336,000 Jobs In September, Much More Than Expected - October 6, 2023
- India Central Bank Stands Pat On Rates; Hints At Open Market Bond Sales - October 6, 2023