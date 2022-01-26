The U.S. dollar climbed higher against major currencies on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve said it is likely to hike interest rates in March and signaled that it would then start reducing its asset holdings.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- Dollar Rises Against Major Counterparts After Fed Policy Announcement - January 26, 2022
- New Zealand Q4 Inflation Climbs 5.9% On Year - January 26, 2022
- Federal Reserve Indicates First Interest Rate Hike Coming ‘Soon’ - January 26, 2022