The U.S. dollar moved higher on Tuesday as hotter-than-expected U.S. consumer price inflation data reduced the possibility of an interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve in the near future.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- Dollar Rises Against Major Counterparts On Hotter-than-expected Inflation Data - February 13, 2024
- U.S. Consumer Prices Rise 0.3% In January, Slightly More Than Expected - February 13, 2024
- German Economic Confidence At 1-Year High - February 13, 2024