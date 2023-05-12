The U.S. dollar climbed higher against most of its major rivals on Friday, on safe-haven appeal after data showed in a drop in U.S. consumer sentiment, and amid signs of growing stress in the banking sector and the impasse over raising the U.S. debt ceiling.
