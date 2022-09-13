The U.S. dollar rose sharply against most of its major counterparts on Tuesday after data from the Labor department showed U.S. consumer inflation rose unexpectedly in the month of August, raising expectations that the Fed will once again hike interest rate by 75 bps next week.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- Dollar Scores Gains Over Major Rivals After Inflation Data - September 13, 2022
- Hot Inflation Data Lifts U.S. Dollar - September 13, 2022
- U.S. Consumer Prices Inch Higher In August, Annual Growth Slows Less Than Expected - September 13, 2022