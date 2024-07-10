The U.S. dollar drifted lower on Wednesday as bond yields dropped, but the downside was not any significantly pronounced against some of its major counterparts as Fed Chair Jerome Powell said price growth is not sustainably slowing to the central bank’s 2% target.
