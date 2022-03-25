Dollar Stays Subdued Against Major Rivals

The U.S. dollar is exhibiting a mixed trend against its major counterparts Friday evening, with traders closely monitoring the developments on the geopolitical front and digesting the latest batch of economic data from across the globe.
