The U.S. dollar lost ground against some of its major counterparts on Monday as traders looked ahead to interest-rate decisions from the Federal Reserve, the Bank of England and the Bank of Japan.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- Dollar Subdued Against Major Rivals Ahead Of Policy Meetings - September 18, 2023
- U.S. Homebuilder Confidence Unexpectedly Deteriorates Amid High Mortgage Rates - September 18, 2023
- BoE Preview: Final Rate Hike On Cards - September 18, 2023