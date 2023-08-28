The U.S. dollar retreated from 12-week highs, and stayed largely weak against its major counterparts on Monday with investors assessing the prospects for interest rate after Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech at Jackson Hole last week, and the most recent economic data.
