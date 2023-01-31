The U.S. dollar turned weak on Tuesday after staying a bit firm in the Asian session, as data showing a drop in the pace of labor costs helped raise expectations the Federal Reserve will soften its aggressive approach and slow the pace of interest rate hikes.
