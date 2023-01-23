After exhibiting weakness in the Asian session and during much of the European session, the U.S. dollar climbed higher on Monday but struggled to hold gains amid rising expectations the Fed will slow the pace of interest rate hikes.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- Dollar Subdued On Hopes Fed Will Slow The Pace Of Rate Hikes - January 23, 2023
- U.S. Leading Economic Index Shows Another Steep Drop In December - January 23, 2023
- Currency Movements Highlight Monetary Policy Divergence - January 23, 2023