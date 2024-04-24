The U.S. dollar stayed fairly steady on Wednesday, scoring gains against some of its major counterparts, and drifting down a bit against some, as traders digested U.S. durable goods orders data, and awaited Q1 GDP data and a report on personal income and spending that includes readings on inflation said to be preferred by the Fed.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- Dollar Turns In Mixed Performance Ahead Of GDP, PCE Data - April 24, 2024
- U.S. Durable Goods Orders Surge 2.6% In March, More Than Expected - April 24, 2024
- German Ifo Business Confidence Near 1-Year High - April 24, 2024