The dollar gained a bit against some of its major counterparts, and shed ground against a few others on Tuesday, as traders awaited the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy announcement, and key economic data, including a report on consumer price inflation.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- Dollar Up Marginally Ahead Of Fed Policy - June 11, 2024
- ECB’s Lane Says Restrictive Monetary Stance Must Be Maintained - June 11, 2024
- US Small Business Confidence Improves For Second Month Despite Rising Uncertainty – NFIB - June 11, 2024