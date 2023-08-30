The U.S. dollar depreciated against its major counterparts in the New York session on Wednesday, as ADP private sector job growth slowed in August and economy grew less than previously estimated in the second quarter, cementing expectations of a pause in the interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve.
