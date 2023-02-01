The Netherlands’ consumer price inflation slowed to the lowest in nearly a year in January and the downturn in manufacturing softened on renewed expansion in production, separate data revealed Wednesday. Consumer prices rose 7.6 percent from the previous year, slower than the 9.6 percent increase in December, the flash estimates from Central Bureau of Statistics showed.
