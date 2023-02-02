The European Central Bank raised its key interest rates by 50 basis points on Thursday, in line with expectations, and signaled that policymakers plan to repeat the move in March, when they will evaluate the future path of policy rates. The Governing Council, led by ECB President Christine Lagarde, had slowed the pace of interest rate hikes to 50 basis points from 75 basis points in December.
