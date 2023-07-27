The European Central Bank raised its interest rates on Thursday, as expected, for the ninth policy session in a row citing the prospect of inflation in the euro area staying too high for too long, while the bank chief Christine Lagarde signaled that policymakers are having an open mind regarding future rate decisions, suggesting that a pause may be on the horizon.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- ECB Hikes Rates Again As Lagarde Leaves Door Open For Pause Ahead - July 27, 2023
- U.S. Pending Home Sales Unexpectedly Increase In June - July 27, 2023
- U.S. GDP Growth Unexpectedly Accelerates To 2.4% In Q2 - July 27, 2023