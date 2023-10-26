The European Central Bank left its key interest rates unchanged on Thursday, as expected, after raising them in the past 10 sessions, but adopted a cautious stance to suggest that the rates could stay “higher for longer” despite the easing inflationary pressures as the signs of a recession in the euro area economy increases.
