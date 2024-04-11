The European Central Bank left its key interest rates unchanged on Thursday, but signaled policymakers are gaining confidence on inflation returning to the 2 percent target and could lower rates in coming months. The Governing Council, led by ECB President Christine Lagarde, left the main refinancing rate, or refi, unchanged at 4.50 percent, as expected.
