Refinancing Operations In the Euro Area decreased to 5.58 EUR Billion in September from 10.87 EUR Billion in August of 2023. Refinancing Operations in the Euro Area averaged 135.29 EUR Billion from 1999 until 2023, reaching an all time high of 337.32 EUR Billion in December of 2008 and a record low of 0.08 EUR Billion in July of 2021. The European Central Bank uses open market operations to steer interest rates, to manage the amount of liquidity in the financial system and to signal the monetary policy stance. Regular open market operations consist of one-week liquidity-providing operations in euro (main refinancing operations, or MROs) and three-month liquidity-providing operations in euro (longer-term refinancing operations, or LTROs). This page includes a chart with historical data for ECB Main Refinancing Operations (MROs).

Read Full Story