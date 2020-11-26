European Central Bank policymakers saw the risks to the euro area growth outlook as clearly tilted to the downside and agreed that this warranted an adjustment in its monetary policy measures in December, the minutes of the latest policy session showed on Thursday.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- ECB Minutes Show Policymakers Saw Risks To Growth Clearly Tilted To Downside - November 26, 2020
- Sweden Central Bank Expands Quantitative Easing - November 26, 2020
- Partial Lockdown Dampens German Consumer Confidence: GfK - November 26, 2020