The European Central Bank is set to lower its key interest rates by 25 basis points on Thursday, ending the rate hiking cycle that began in July 2022. As the rate hike is widely priced in, markets focus more on tweaks to the policy statement and the future path of easing in the second half of the year.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- ECB Set To Cut Key Rates By 25 Bps - June 6, 2024
- European Economic News Preview: ECB Set To Cut Rates By 25 Bps - June 6, 2024
- U.S. Dollar Seeing Modest Strength Following Upbeat Service Sector Data - June 5, 2024