The European Central Bank raised its key interest rates for the tenth policy session in a row as rate-setters assessed the euro area inflation to remain “too high for too long”, but signaled a pause, possibly a long one, in the tightening cycle as the bank saw it prudent to guide that the current level of interest rates if maintained for long would ensure a timely return of inflation to 2 percent.
