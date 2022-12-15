The European Central Bank slowed the pace of its interest rate hikes, as expected, but said there is a need for significant tightening in future as it markedly lifted the euro area inflation forecast and projected a recession for the single currency bloc during the first half of next year. The central bank also revealed its initial plans to trim its portfolio.
