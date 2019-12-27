ECB’s Holzmann Says Interest Rates Unlikely To Turn Positive In 2020

The European Central Bank is unlikely spring any major surprise next year by raising interest rates into positive territory, policymaker Robert Holzmann said Friday. “I do not expect a turnaround in 2020 to a positive interest rate environment,” Holzmann, who heads Austria’s central bank, said in a statement.
