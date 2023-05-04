The European Central Bank raised its three key interest rates by a quarter basis point, as widely expected, with policymakers assessing that the inflation outlook in the euro area remained “too high for too long” and ECB President Christine Lagarde signaled more rate hikes ahead. The Governing Council raised the main refinancing rate, or refi, by 25 basis points at 3.75 percent.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- Euro Down After Smaller ECB Rate Hike - May 4, 2023
- ECB’s Lagarde Rules Out A Pause As Inflation To Stay ‘Too High For Too Long’ - May 4, 2023
- U.S. Labor Productivity Tumbles In Q1, Unit Labor Costs Spike - May 4, 2023