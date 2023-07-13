The European Central Bank will retain the tighter monetary policy stance until inflation returns to its 2 percent target and that the peak rate is not far, ECB policymaker and Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio Visco said Thursday. “We are not far from a pause in rate hikes before the end of the year,” Visco said in an interview to the Italian broadcaster Sky TG24.
