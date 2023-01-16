Economic optimism has collapsed around the globe due to a number of challenging conditions like inflation, war threat, unemployment, and climate change, all resulting in polarization in society, while businesses are viewed as the only institution that is competent and ethical, according to the 2023 Edelman Trust Barometer.
