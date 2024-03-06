Egypt’s central bank decided to raise its interest rate by 600 basis points and to allow the currency exchange rate to be determined by market forces at an emergency meeting on Wednesday, citing high inflation. The Monetary Policy Committee of the Central Bank of Egypt lifted the overnight deposit rate to 27.25 percent and the overnight lending rate to 28.25 percent.
