In general, a credit rating is used by sovereign wealth funds, pension funds and other investors to gauge the credit worthiness of Euro Area thus having a big impact on the country’s borrowing costs. This page includes the government debt credit rating for Euro Area as reported by major credit rating agencies.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- Euro Area Marginal Lending Rate - October 23, 2023
- Euro Area – Credit Rating - October 23, 2023
- Euro Area Current Account – Services - October 23, 2023