Current Account Services In the Euro Area decreased to 12.38 EUR Billion in August from 15.70 EUR Billion in July of 2023. Current Account Services in the Euro Area averaged 4.91 EUR Billion from 1999 until 2023, reaching an all time high of 22.78 EUR Billion in September of 2019 and a record low of -16.53 EUR Billion in February of 2020. This page includes a chart with historical data for Euro Area Current Account – Services.

Read Full Story