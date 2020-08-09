Gdp Growth Annualized In the Euro Area decreased to -40.30 percent in the second quarter of 2020 from -13.60 percent in the first quarter of 2020. Gdp Growth Annualized in the Euro Area averaged 1 percent from 1995 until 2020, reaching an all time high of 5.20 percent in the second quarter of 1997 and a record low of -40.30 percent in the second quarter of 2020. This page provides – Euro Area Gdp Growth Annualized- actual values, historical data, forecast, chart, statistics, economic calendar and news.

Read Full Story