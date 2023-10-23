Euro Area Marginal Lending Rate was at 4.75 percent on Monday October 23. Lending Rate in the Euro Area averaged 2.27 percent from 1999 until 2023, reaching an all time high of 5.75 percent in October of 2000 and a record low of 0.25 percent in March of 2016. In the Euro Area, the marginal lending facility aims to provide overnight liquidity, signal the general stance of monetary policy and normally provides a ceiling for the overnight market interest rate. This facility is available to eligible counterparties on their own initiative, subject to their fulfilment of certain operational access conditions. Counterparties can use the marginal lending facility to obtain overnight liquidity from the national central banks against eligible assets. Under normal circumstances, there are no credit limits or other restrictions on counterparties’ access to the facility, apart from the requirement to present sufficient underlying assets. The marginal lending facility is administered in a decentralised manner by the national central banks. This page provides – Euro Area Lending Rate- actual values, historical data, forecast, chart, statistics, economic calendar and news.

