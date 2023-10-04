Eurozone private sector ended the third quarter with another contraction as weak demand weighed on output across the manufacturing and services sectors, final results of the purchasing managers’ survey from S&P Global showed on Wednesday. The HCOB final composite output index advanced to 47.2 in September from 46.7 in the previous month. Moreover, the score was slightly above the flash 47.1.
