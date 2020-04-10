Eurogroup Agrees Rescue Package To Mitigate Covid-19 Downturn

Eurozone finance ministers agreed an emergency plan to mitigate the downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic after marathon discussions, on Thursday. “This response contains bold and ambitious proposals that would have been unthinkable just a few weeks ago,” Eurogroup President Mário Centeno said.
