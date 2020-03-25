Eurogroup Broadly Supports Use Of Bailout Fund To Fight Crisis

Eurozone finance ministers broadly supported the use of bailout fund, or the European Stability Mechanism, to help those member countries struggling hardly with the coronavirus outbreak. After the Eurogroup video conference on Tuesday, President Mário Centeno, said leaders took stock of all the measures already taken and also of the initiatives that are being explored among institutions.
