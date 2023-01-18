European passenger car registrations climbed for the fifth month in a row in December, but at a slower pace than in November, as substantial decline was observed in the Spanish car market, monthly data from the Brussels-based European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association, or ACEA, showed on Wednesday.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- Europe New Car Registrations Rise 12.8% In December: ACEA - January 18, 2023
- Japanese Yen Falls Sharply As BoJ Maintains Rate, Yield Curve Control Policy - January 18, 2023
- Bank Of Japan Maintains Yield Curve Control Defying Expectations - January 18, 2023