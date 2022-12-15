New passenger car registrations in the European Union climbed for the fourth month in a row and at a faster pace in November, but the poor sales in the first half of the year dragged down the year-to-date figure, monthly data from the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association, or ACEA, showed Thursday.
