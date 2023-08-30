The European car market continued to log double-digit sales growth in July amid the rising demand for battery electric vehicles, after component shortages damped sales in the same month last year, data released by the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association, or ACEA, showed on Wednesday.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- Europe New Car Registrations Rise Further Amid Massive EV Sales Growth - August 30, 2023
- Dollar Loses Ground As Weak Economic Data Weigh - August 29, 2023
- RBA’s Bullock Warns Of Acute Uncertainty Posed By Climate Change - August 29, 2023