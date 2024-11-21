Europe’s new car registrations increased in October after two consecutive declines, the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association, or ACEA, reported Thursday. New car sales registered a moderate growth of 1.1 percent, reversing a decline of 6.1 percent in September. The rebound was driven by robust performances in Spain and Germany. Registrations in Spain grew 7.2 percent from a year ago.
