European new passenger car registrations continued to strengthen in February albeit due to the low base of comparison given the semiconductor shortage crisis at the beginning of 2022, data from the Brussels-based European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association, or ACEA, showed Tuesday. Passenger car sales increased 11.5 percent on a yearly basis to 802,763 units in February.
