Europe’s passenger car sales declined for the first time in 17 months in December due to the sharp fall in demand in Germany, the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association, or ACEA, said Thursday. Car registrations decreased 3.3 percent from a year ago to 867,052 units, the Brussels-based lobby said.
