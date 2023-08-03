The monetary policy decision from the Bank of England is due on Thursday, headlining a busy day for the European economic news. The BoE decision is likely to be a close call between a 25 basis-point and a 50 basis-point hike. The policy announcement and the quarterly monetary policy report are due at 7.00 am ET.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- European Economic News Preview: Bank Of England Policy Decision Due - August 3, 2023
- Bank Of England Set To Hike Interest Rate - August 3, 2023
- U.S. Private Sector Job Growth Far Exceeds Expectations In July - August 2, 2023