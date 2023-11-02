The monetary policy announcement from the Bank of England is the major event due on Thursday, headlining a hectic day for the European economic news. The BoE is widely expected to keep the bank rate unchanged for the second straight meeting. The current 5.25 percent is the highest since early 2008. The statement is due at 8.00 am ET.
