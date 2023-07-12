The financial stability report from the Bank of England is due on Wednesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news. At 2.00 am ET, the Bank of England releases the Financial Policy Committee summary and record. At 3.00 am ET, Spain’s statistical office INE is scheduled to issue final consumer and harmonized prices for June.
