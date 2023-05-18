The treasury select committee hearing of the Bank of England governor is the only major event due on Thursday. At 3.00 am ET, the Czech Statistical Office releases producer prices for April. Producer price inflation is seen slowing to 7.5 percent from 10.2 percent in March.
