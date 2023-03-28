The monetary policy announcements from the Bank of England and the Swiss National Bank are the major events due on Thursday. Despite the recent turbulence in the banking sector, the Bank of England is expected to raise its benchmark rate by a quarter-point after official data showed an unexpected acceleration in inflation in February. The announcement is due at 8.00 AM ET.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- European Economic News Preview: BoE, SNB Set To Lift Rates - March 28, 2023
- European Economic News Preview: France Business Confidence Data Due - March 28, 2023
- Dollar Loses Ground As Risk Sentiment Improves - March 27, 2023